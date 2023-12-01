Podcast, The Take
The Take: The world Henry Kissinger built

The centenarian was a dominant figure of the Cold War era. Critics say he has the blood of millions on his hands.

Visiting former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger addresses an American Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 1998
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger retained influence long after he left the US government [File: Reuters]
Published On 1 Dec 2023

Henry Kissinger was a giant of our world order for half a century. The former United States secretary of state and national security adviser died at the age of 100 on Wednesday. He left a mark on every region – often not for the better for those left in the wake of his policies. We look at that part of his legacy, which many fear could be forgotten.

In this episode: 

  • Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman), journalist and author
  • Sophal Ear (@sophal_ear), associate professor, Thunderbird School of Global Management

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Miranda Lin, Negin Owliaei and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana and David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera