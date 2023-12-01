The Take: The world Henry Kissinger built
The centenarian was a dominant figure of the Cold War era. Critics say he has the blood of millions on his hands.
Henry Kissinger was a giant of our world order for half a century. The former United States secretary of state and national security adviser died at the age of 100 on Wednesday. He left a mark on every region – often not for the better for those left in the wake of his policies. We look at that part of his legacy, which many fear could be forgotten.
