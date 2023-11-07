Podcast, The Take
The Take: US protesters show up for Palestine. What will Biden do next?

pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the White House
Anti-war activists protest outside The White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking for a ceasefire in Gaza in Washington, DC, Saturday, November 4, 2023 [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Nov 2023

United States President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza has prompted the biggest protests in support of Palestine in US history, all while support in the polls for Biden appears to have dropped. But will US support for the war change?

In this episode: 

  • Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera senior producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, David Enders and our host, Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Fahranisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

