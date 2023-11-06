Podcast, The Take
News|Gaza

The Take: A history of Gaza’s worst and best days

Palestinian children cheering
Palestinian children show their support for the late President Yasser Arafat during a speech on November 14,1988. [Reuters]
Published On 6 Nov 2023

On the coast of the Mediterranean Sea lies Gaza, a land that insists on living. Gaza is currently facing a war like nothing its people have seen before, but its history stretches far longer. Today, a brief history of Gaza and its people, on its worst and best days.

For more: The Past, Present and Future of Hamas.

In this episode: 

  • Jehad Abusalim (@JehadAbusalim), The Jerusalem Fund for Education and Community Development Executive Director

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and David Enders, with our host Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sari el Khalili fact-checked this episode. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

Source: Al Jazeera