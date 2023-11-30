Podcast, The Take
The Take: OpenAI at a crossroads – Can AI threaten humanity?

OpenAI marks the first anniversary of the release of ChatGPT.

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023
The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023 [Florence Lo/Reuters]
Published On 30 Nov 2023

OpenAI opened the door to ChatGPT one year ago and it’s been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. So what does this year of ChatGPT tell us about the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Amy Walters, and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera