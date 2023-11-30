PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: OpenAI at a crossroads – Can AI threaten humanity?
OpenAI marks the first anniversary of the release of ChatGPT.
Published On 30 Nov 2023
OpenAI opened the door to ChatGPT one year ago and it’s been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. So what does this year of ChatGPT tell us about the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence?
In this episode:
- Rob Pegoraro (@robpegoraro), Technology journalist
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Amy Walters, and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
