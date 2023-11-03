The Take: Inside the West Bank’s surging settler violence

‘Wait for the Great Nakba’ – a warning of forced mass displacement that vigilante settlers have been spreading, as Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank reaches levels not seen in decades. The Take speaks to Palestinian activist Issa Amro, who was kidnapped, tortured and assaulted by armed settlers and soldiers in the city of Hebron.

In this episode:

Issa Amro (@Issaamro), Activist and Human Rights Defender

Nida Ibrahim (nida_journo), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and our host Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube