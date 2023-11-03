Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Inside the West Bank’s surging settler violence

Mourners carry the body of a young boy
Mourners at a funeral carry the body of a 16-year-old Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli forces, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 12, 2023 [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Published On 3 Nov 2023

‘Wait for the Great Nakba’ – a warning of forced mass displacement that vigilante settlers have been spreading, as Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank reaches levels not seen in decades. The Take speaks to Palestinian activist Issa Amro, who was kidnapped, tortured and assaulted by armed settlers and soldiers in the city of Hebron.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Issa Amro (@Issaamro), Activist and Human Rights Defender
  • Nida Ibrahim (nida_journo), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and our host Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera