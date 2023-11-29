Podcast, The Take
The Take: With Israel’s release of prisoners, thousands more still detained

Why those who were freed in the Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange were detained in the first place.

A released Palestinian prisoner reacts next to a boy after he left the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26, 2023
A released Palestinian prisoner reacts next to a boy after he left the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 26, 2023 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 29 Nov 2023

Palestinians have seen over a hundred releases from Israeli prisons during Israel and Hamas’s temporary ceasefire deal. But thousands more remain in detention, and Israel continues to arrest more people. So, why were they detained in the first place?

In this episode: 

  • Nida Ibrahim (@nida_journo), Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

