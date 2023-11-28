The Take: After Israel and Hamas extend their truce, what comes next?

The humanitarian pause in Gaza will continue for two more days, but uncertainty looms.

There will be no bombs or drones over Gaza for another two days. Israel and Hamas have largely followed the terms of their truce deal since it came into effect on Friday morning, including prisoner exchanges and the entry of humanitarian aid. But a return to violence and the end of talks remain a constant threat.

In this episode:

Youmna ElSayed, Al Jazeera Gaza Correspondent

Rory Challands, Al Jazeera Correspondent

