The Take: Inside the Hamas-Israel truce deal

The deal between Israel and Hamas took weeks of negotiations involving several countries and competing interests.

Protesters rally to demand that the US government push Israel for a ceasefire and also end aid to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the United States on November 17, 2023 [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Published On 23 Nov 2023

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for the first time since the war in Gaza began 47 days ago. In a deal mediated by Qatar, the sides agreed to a four-day truce, as well as the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners and the resumption of humanitarian convoys. But as Israel’s deadly military strikes on Gaza continue, how will this deal change realities on the ground?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Khaled Soltan, David Enders and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K. Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera