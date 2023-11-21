Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: The genocide lawsuit against Joe Biden

Palestinian-Americans have filed a lawsuit against US leaders.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators display signs outside the home of US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a protest Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass., held to call for a cease fire in the war in Gaza
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators display signs outside the home of US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, during a protest on November 19, 2023, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, held to call for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza [Steven Senne/AP Photo]
Published On 21 Nov 2023

A lawsuit against US President Joe Biden and other top officials accuses them of complicity in genocide in Gaza. What will it mean for the US government and Palestinians?

In this episode: 

  • Laila el-Haddad (@gazamom), Palestinian journalist and author
  • Astha Sharma Pokharel (@AsthaSPokharel), Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights Attorney

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

