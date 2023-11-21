The Take: The genocide lawsuit against Joe Biden

Palestinian-Americans have filed a lawsuit against US leaders.

A lawsuit against US President Joe Biden and other top officials accuses them of complicity in genocide in Gaza. What will it mean for the US government and Palestinians?

In this episode:

Laila el-Haddad (@gazamom), Palestinian journalist and author

Astha Sharma Pokharel (@AsthaSPokharel), Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights Attorney

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube