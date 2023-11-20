The Take: Piles of corpses, dying babies – al-Shifa Hospital’s catastrophe

Palestinian officials say Israel ordered the evacuation of al-Shifa, which housed thousands of people, including critical patients.

It is “the darkest day” in the history of al-Shifa Hospital, says a doctor who once worked at the medical facility in Gaza City. Patients, medical staff and displaced people were evacuated from the complex after an Israeli military order, according to Palestinian officials. The hospital was besieged and raided by Israeli forces for days, and the patients, staff and displaced people sheltering inside had no water, food, fuel or medical supplies. The Gaza Strip’s largest hospital has turned into a mass grave.

Dr Mads Gilbert, emergency physician and activist

