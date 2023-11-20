Podcast, The Take
The Take: Piles of corpses, dying babies – al-Shifa Hospital’s catastrophe

Palestinian officials say Israel ordered the evacuation of al-Shifa, which housed thousands of people, including critical patients.

In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, Israeli soldiers walk in the area of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. The Israeli military released footage on Tuesday that it said shows joint operational activity of two army brigades in its advancement on the ground in Gaza Strip
In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli military on November 15, 2023, Israeli soldiers are shown at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City [Israeli military/AP Photo]
It is “the darkest day” in the history of al-Shifa Hospital, says a doctor who once worked at the medical facility in Gaza City. Patients, medical staff and displaced people were evacuated from the complex after an Israeli military order, according to Palestinian officials. The hospital was besieged and raided by Israeli forces for days, and the patients, staff and displaced people sheltering inside had no water, food, fuel or medical supplies. The Gaza Strip’s largest hospital has turned into a mass grave.

In this episode: 

  • Dr Mads Gilbert, (@DrGilbert), emergency physician and activist

