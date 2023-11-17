The Take: Will a partition bring peace to Sudan?

Sudan’s warring armies are tearing the country apart and pushing civilians to survive in unlivable conditions.

The Sudanese Armed Forces have set up base in east Sudan – with the opposing Rapid Support Forces setting up in the west. With the war escalating, will Sudan be formally divided? And what does that mean for those living in the country already pushed to the brink of disaster?

In this episode:

Kholood Khair (@KholoodKhair), Founding Director at Confluence Advisory

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Chloe K Li and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

