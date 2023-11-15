The Take: Detained, tortured and banned – Workers from Gaza in Israel

Workers from Gaza recount horror stories after Israel suddenly revoked their work permits and put them in detention.

Following the events of October 7, thousands of Palestinians who were from Gaza and working in Israel were suddenly labeled illegal and detained without charge. They’ve relayed stories of abuse and beatings. In two cases, the workers died in prison. Many of them have now been released back into Gaza but are left wondering what lies ahead.

In this episode:

Tania Hary (@taniahary), executive director of Gisha-Legal Center for Freedom of Movement

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

