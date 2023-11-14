The Take: What can protests do to block military aid from the US to Israel?
As the US proposes more funding for Israel’s war on Gaza, who is trying to hold up the weapons shipments?
Activists in the United States got a tip that a US military cargo ship was transporting arms to Israel and tried to stop it. As US President Joe Biden proposes $14.3bn in aid to Israel, we hear from protesters putting their lives on the line trying to block the military assistance.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
The Take: Arrests and harassment threaten Palestinians in Israel
The Take: Gaza hospitals on the brink of collapse amid Israel’s bombardment
The Take: Diaries of Israel’s war on Gaza
In this episode:
- Mohamed Shehk (@AROCBayArea) – Organiser with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) and national campaigns director for Critical Resistance
- Sarah Yager (@YagerSarahH) – Washington director at Human Rights Watch
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Fahrinisa Campana and our host Malika Bilal. David Enders fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube