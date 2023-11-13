The Take: Forced to leave Pakistan, where can Afghan refugees go?

The expulsion of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan is underscoring tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Four million Afghans seeking refuge in Pakistan have been caught up in a government crackdown on immigration. What choices are left for those being forced to leave?

In this episode:

Abid Hussain (@abidhussayn), Al Jazeera Digital correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube