The Take: Forced to leave Pakistan, where can Afghan refugees go?

The expulsion of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan is underscoring tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Afghan men walk as a family boards a truck as they head back to Afghanistan from Pakistan, at the Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan November 9, 2023
A family boards a truck as they head back to Afghanistan from Pakistan at the Chaman border crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, a city in Pakistan's Balochistan province, on November 9, 2023 [Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]
Published On 13 Nov 2023

Four million Afghans seeking refuge in Pakistan have been caught up in a government crackdown on immigration. What choices are left for those being forced to leave?

In this episode: 

Abid Hussain (@abidhussayn), Al Jazeera Digital correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

