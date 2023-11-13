The Take: Forced to leave Pakistan, where can Afghan refugees go?
The expulsion of undocumented Afghans in Pakistan is underscoring tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Four million Afghans seeking refuge in Pakistan have been caught up in a government crackdown on immigration. What choices are left for those being forced to leave?
Abid Hussain (@abidhussayn), Al Jazeera Digital correspondent
This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. David Enders fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
