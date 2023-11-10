The Take: Arrests and harassment threaten Palestinians in Israel

Palestinian citizens in Israel grapple with rising threats and restrictions following the events of October 7.

Prominent Palestinians in Israel were arrested on Thursday for planning a small anti-war protest. For the last month, people have grappled with rising threats, harassment, and restrictions. Where does the post-October 7 world leave Palestinians?

In this episode:

Amjad Iraqi (@aj_iraqi), +972 Magazine senior editor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Miranda Lin and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube