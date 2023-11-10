Podcast, The Take
The Take: Arrests and harassment threaten Palestinians in Israel

Palestinian citizens in Israel grapple with rising threats and restrictions following the events of October 7.

Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 25, 2023
Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 25, 2023 [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Published On 10 Nov 2023

Prominent Palestinians in Israel were arrested on Thursday for planning a small anti-war protest. For the last month, people have grappled with rising threats, harassment, and restrictions. Where does the post-October 7 world leave Palestinians?

In this episode: 

  • Amjad Iraqi (@aj_iraqi), +972 Magazine senior editor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Miranda Lin and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

