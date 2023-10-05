Kevin McCarthy is out as US House speaker. What’s next?

California congressman from California becomes first speaker of the US House of Representatives to be voted out.

It took 15 rounds of voting for the US House of Representatives to elect Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy as its leader in January. It was the longest vote for speaker of the House since the US Civil War and it was fraught with political divisions. Nine months later, McCarthy’s tenuous leadership came crashing down this week, as he became the first speaker of the House to be voted out. The move was led by members of his own party. So how did things get to this point, and what does it mean for American politics?

