Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: What is the risk of wider conflict between Israel and Hezbollah?

Clashes on the Lebanon-Israel border have intensified, displacing thousands.

Lebanon
An Israeli medical vehicle travels near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon on October 31, 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip [Jalaa Mary/AFP]
Published On 31 Oct 2023

Since Hamas rebels launched a surprise assault against Israel on October 7th, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Israel have been regularly exchanging fire across the border. So, could mounting tensions between them start yet another war? And what might that mean for Lebanon?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sonia Bhagat and our host Natasha Del Toro. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera