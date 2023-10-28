The Take: With communications cut off, Gaza goes dark amid Israeli attacks
It was after 7pm local time in Gaza on Friday when we heard that most people there lost contact with the world. Internet and phone services went down as the bombardment intensified. Then, Israel’s military said it was “expanding” ground operations. Despite the internet blackout, Al Jazeera is still able to broadcast to the world. So what do we know so far?
In this episode:
- Tareq Abu Azzoum, Al Jazeera Correspondent
- Safwat Kahlout (@safwatkahlout), Al Jazeera Journalist
- Marwan Bishara (@MarwanBishara), Al Jazeera Senior Analyst
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Amy Walters and our host Natasha del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
