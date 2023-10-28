Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: With communications cut off, Gaza goes dark amid Israeli attacks

Smoke rises from explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip
Smoke rises from explosions from Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, October 27, 2023 [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Published On 28 Oct 2023

It was after 7pm local time in Gaza on Friday when we heard that most people there lost contact with the world. Internet and phone services went down as the bombardment intensified. Then, Israel’s military said it was “expanding” ground operations. Despite the internet blackout, Al Jazeera is still able to broadcast to the world. So what do we know so far?

In this episode: 

  • Tareq Abu Azzoum, Al Jazeera Correspondent
  • Safwat Kahlout (@safwatkahlout), Al Jazeera Journalist
  • Marwan Bishara (@MarwanBishara), Al Jazeera Senior Analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Amy Walters and our host Natasha del Toro, in for Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

