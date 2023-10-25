Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Why is Israel delaying a ground invasion of Gaza?

Humanitarian aid is finally arriving in Gaza. But Israel’s military has also been building at the border.

Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 22, 2023
Israeli tanks are positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 22, 2023 [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]
Published On 25 Oct 2023

An Israeli ground invasion seemed imminent almost as soon as Hamas attacked. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops have been mobilised. So why hasn’t it happened yet, and where does that leave the people of Gaza?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana and Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera