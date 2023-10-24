The Take: A new era of solidarity for the Palestinian cause

A special roundtable discussion about the importance of solidarity movements to the Palestinian cause.

Hundreds of activists filled the domed hall of the US Capitol last week to call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. In this roundtable discussion, we look at how activists are challenging mainstream narratives surrounding Palestine and Israel – both online and on the streets. What does solidarity look like for them?

In this episode:

Iman Abid (@imanabid_), director of advocacy, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

Beth Miller (@bethavemiller), political director, Jewish Voice for Peace

Jamiee Swift (@JaimeeSwift), executive director and founder, Black Women Radicals

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Sonia Bhagat and our host Malika Bilal. Amy Walters and David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

