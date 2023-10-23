Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Censorship and disinformation – the online war on Gaza

As Palestinians are censored and disinformation spreads rapidly, how is the internet steering the Gaza conflict?

Women use social media to support Palestinian protests at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza City April 14, 2018. Picture taken April 14, 2018
Women use social media to support Palestinian protests at the Israel-Gaza border in 2018 [File: Samar Abo Elouf/Reuters]
Published On 23 Oct 2023

Social media have been one of the few available ways for Palestinians to tell their stories under the Israeli occupation and blockade. But censorship and account suspensions threaten that outlet. As the war on Gaza escalates, social media companies have tightened their grip further. This is mixed with the rapid spread of disinformation and conflicting narratives like those about the deadly blast at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. So how far is disinformation and censorship steering the conflict?

In this episode: 

  • Abdallah Ahmed, Al Jazeera senior investigation producer
  • Marwa Fatafta (@marwasf), MENA policy manager at Access Now
  • Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones), associate professor of Middle East studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University

You can watch Al Jazeera’s investigative report on the hospital blast in Gaza here.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

