The Take: Will the Gaza hospital attack be a turning point for the world?

US President Biden arrived in Israel as a show of support, but the attack on a Gaza hospital has also united opposition.

From the streets to world leaders, there’s been widespread outrage over the deadly attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Nearly 500 people were killed in the attack, making it the deadliest single incident since the start of Israel’s war. It came just hours before US President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv for meetings with top Israeli officials. While Biden once again affirmed Washington’s support for Israel, others are distancing themselves from the unprecedented violence. Jordan’s king called off a summit between the US, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority. The UN chief, for the first time, called for an immediate ceasefire. And popular momentum is building around the world against Israel’s brutal siege on Gaza.

James Bays (@baysontheroad), Al Jazeera diplomatic editor

Ali Hashem (@alihashem_tv), Al Jazeera correspondent

