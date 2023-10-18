The Take: When it comes to Gaza, when is it called a war crime?

After an unprecedented Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital, how will this war be seen in the eyes of international law?

An Israeli air attack hit Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, according to officials there. The Israeli military denies responsibility but Gaza’s health ministry puts the blame squarely on them, saying at least 500 people are dead. The Palestinian Civil Defence said the attack was unprecedented. The hospital is in the area where the Israeli military had ordered all Palestinian residents to go – prompting discussions of war crimes even before the air strike. So, as Israel’s siege on Gaza continues we ask the question: where is international law?

In this episode:

Taghreed El-Khodary (@Taghreed1), journalist

Giulia Marini, international advocacy officer at Al Mezan Center for Human Rights

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana, Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Sonia Bhagat and David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode.

Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube