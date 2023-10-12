The Take: As Israel unifies, Gaza pays the price

Hamas’ offensive has united Israel’s government and put a stop to months-long opposition protests. Will they reemerge?

The new Israeli unity government is a sign of how the Hamas offensive has brought together a fractured political scene. It put a stop to weekly antigovernment protests that threatened to topple a government among the most radical in its history, and for Israelis, it has prompted grief, outrage, and an unrestrained military response. Now, Israel’s military is preparing a record 300,000 army reservists for a ground war in Gaza. But anger over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to protect its citizens remains. So as the country prepares for more conflict, where will that anger go?

In this episode:

Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_), Photojournalist, 972 Magazine

Mairav Zonszein (@MairavZ), Senior Israel analyst, International Crisis Group

Dror Sadot (@dror_sadot), Spokesperson, B’Tselem

