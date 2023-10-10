The Take: Where do you go when Israel strikes down your home in Gaza?

Maram Humaid, is an Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza. Her home was hit in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday. She lived in an apartment building with her husband, her eight-year-old daughter, and their infant son. When Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s fence on Saturday, everything changed for them. As Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip ramps up and the death toll rises, Maram shares what it is like to live in Gaza today.

