“Killing spree’’ in Iran as government crush on dissent

Iran has recently executed a British-Iranian national, Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defence minister, on charges of spying for Britain. Akbari’s execution comes as Iranian authorities have crushed anti-government protests and carried out four other executions. Western countries, including the US and the EU, have denounced Iran’s death sentences and trials as flawed.

Nationwide anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who morality police had detained for violating the country’s dress code.

Tara Sepehri Far, Iran and Kuwait Senior Researcher, Middle East and North Africa Division at Human Rights Watch

