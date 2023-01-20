We need to talk about Davos

The Take podcast looks at the billionaires who’ve shaped Davos, and how Davos shapes our world.

The World Economic Forum is known for glitzy parties, exclusivity, and dealmaking – in addition to panels on topics ranging from climate change to ‘stakeholder capitalism’. The theme of this year’s annual meeting in Davos is “cooperation in a fragmented world,” and Davos mainstays are the world’s most powerful networkers. They wield an enormous amount of economic and political power. So who are they? What actually happens at Davos, and what do the people left off the invite list need to know about it?

In this episode:

Peter S. Goodman (@petersgoodman), global economics reporter at The New York Times and author of Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World

Max Lawson (@maxlawsontin), Head of Inequality Policy, Oxfam

