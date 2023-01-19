Who is smuggling weapons to Yemen?

In recent weeks, the United States Navy intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling more than 2,000 assault rifles in the Gulf of Oman on a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Reports suggest the weapons were bound for the Houthi rebels who have controlled most of Yemen since 2014. Iran has long supported the Houthis in their conflict in Yemen and abroad but has denied supplying the group with arms. Meanwhile, Oxfam said that United Kingdom and US weapons provided to Saudi Arabia were directly used in attacks on civilians in Yemen.

