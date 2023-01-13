Drones have shaped the Ukraine war. Are ‘killer robots’ far off?

As autonomous weapons play a crucial role on the battlefield, so-called ‘killer robots’ loom on the horizon.

In Russia’s war in Ukraine, the use of drones – for surveillance, correcting artillery fire and dropping weapons on the enemy – has become increasingly important, especially for the Ukrainian army.

The drones used so far are believed to have all been controlled by humans but experts say the technology for fully autonomous weapons exists. Are so-called ‘killer robots’ that take to the battlefield inevitable?

In this episode:

Alex Gatopoulos (@AlexGatopoulos), Al Jazeera’s defence editor

Toby Walsh (@TobyWalsh), professor of artificial intelligence, University of New South Wales

