Is Italy returning to its Fascist past?

Italy, the country that first coined the term “fascismo” more than a century ago, is poised on Sunday to elect a prime minister whose party descended from fascism. The failure of Italy’s current governing party to maintain a coalition has left Giorgia Meloni and her far-right Brothers of Italy party in the lead. Why would Italy choose to return to its fascist past?

Michele Barbero (@MicheleBarbero), AFPTV Live deputy editor-in-chief and writer for Foreign Policy

Barbara Serra (@BarbaraGSerra), Italian-born journalist and producer of Fascism in the Family: Al Jazeera Correspondent

