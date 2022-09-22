Lebanon: Rob your savings?

Since 2019, banks in Lebanon have imposed draconian controls on deposits, effectively locking millions of customers out of their foreign currency savings.

As a result, bank heists in Lebanon have become a growing trend – but in this case, these armed “robbers” are not stealing anyone else’s money.

They are just demanding access to their own savings.

Nizar Ghanem (@nizarghanem), Director of research at Triangle, co-founder of the Depositors Union

