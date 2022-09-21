How are Black American farmers reclaiming their land?

Through the Agrarian Commons, communities of colour are transforming land ownership in the US.

Black farmers have lost 98 percent of their land over the past century due to factors that include discrimination from the United States Department of Agriculture. Now, with a growing food crisis that disproportionately affects them, a new generation of farmers and organisers are acquiring back that lost land to provide a reliable food source for their communities.

In this episode:

Kofi Boone (@KBbop), professor of landscape architecture at North Carolina State University

professor of landscape architecture at North Carolina State University Kenya Crumel, director of Black Land & Power Initiative at the National Black Food & Justice Alliance

director of Black Land & Power Initiative at the National Black Food & Justice Alliance Cam Terry, owner and farmer with Garden Variety Harvests

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, with Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Ruby Zaman, Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, and Halla Mohieddeen. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

