Why Europe’s energy prices are spiraling out of control

As the price of electricity skyrockets, people in the UK and EU are trying to find ways to cope.

High-voltage power lines, an electricity pylon and wind turbines are seen near Pedrola, Spain, December 12, 2021. Picture taken on December 12, 2021. [Albert Gea/Reuters]
Published On 16 Sep 2022

Europe is just weeks out of a record-setting heatwave, but panic is already setting in about how the continent will cope come winter. Russian gas imports into the EU have slowed to a trickle in response to sanctions over the war in Ukraine. That has exposed other faultlines in energy markets, causing electricity prices to soar. So what will Europeans do to manage through the winter?

  • Henning Gloystein (@hgloystein), Director of energy, climate, and resources at Eurasia Group (@EurasiaGroup)
  • Simon Francis, Coordinator, End Fuel Poverty Coalition (@EndFuelPoverty)
  • Maria Timon Samra, Chief executive, Tŷ Hafan (@tyhafan)

