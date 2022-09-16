Why Europe’s energy prices are spiraling out of control

As the price of electricity skyrockets, people in the UK and EU are trying to find ways to cope.

Europe is just weeks out of a record-setting heatwave, but panic is already setting in about how the continent will cope come winter. Russian gas imports into the EU have slowed to a trickle in response to sanctions over the war in Ukraine. That has exposed other faultlines in energy markets, causing electricity prices to soar. So what will Europeans do to manage through the winter?

In this episode:

Henning Gloystein (@hgloystein), Director of energy, climate, and resources at Eurasia Group (@EurasiaGroup)

Director of energy, climate, and resources at Eurasia Group (@EurasiaGroup) Simon Francis, Coordinator, End Fuel Poverty Coalition (@EndFuelPoverty)

Coordinator, End Fuel Poverty Coalition (@EndFuelPoverty) Maria Timon Samra, Chief executive, Tŷ Hafan (@tyhafan)

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Chloe K. Li, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ruby Zaman, Ashish Malhotra, and Halla Mohieddeen. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook