The Taliban’s Afghanistan

September 11 in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Taliban fighters hold Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul.
Taliban fighters hold Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022 [File: Ali Khara/Reuters]
Published On 12 Sep 2022

What has changed in Afghanistan 21 years after 9/11? Afghanistan is back in the hands of the Taliban, but high-ranking members of al-Qaeda like Ayman al-Zawahiri are still being hunted down in Kabul by the United States. Al Jazeera correspondent Osama Bin Javaid spoke to Afghans, including the Taliban, about where the country is today.

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with Ruby Zaman, Chloe K Li, Negin Owliaei, Alexandra Locke and Halla Mohieddeen. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Tabish Talib.

Source: Al Jazeera