What’s the biggest threat to Libya?

What comes to mind when you think of Libya?

Maybe the late Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, the 2011 revolution, or perhaps the western military intervention that toppled the longtime leader.

But how about a failed state? It is split between two governments, plenty of armed militias, and thousands of foreign fighters. On top of that, the UN is warning that mercenaries and foreign fighters pose a threat to the country.

In this episode:

Sasha Toperich (@SashaToperich), Executive Vice President of Transatlantic Leadership Network (@TLN_DC)

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan. Our host is Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is the sound designer. Aya Elmileik is the lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is the assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is the executive producer.

Connect with us at:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook