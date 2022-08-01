Is climate rebellion the future?

Peter Kalmus is a US climate scientist who’s fed up with inaction. Back in April, he chained himself to a bank in protest with a group called Scientist Rebellion. Now, during yet another hot summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ensuing global energy crisis, are growing protests like Peter’s the future? We hear from people demanding – and taking – radical action from around the globe.

In this episode:

Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman), Climate scientist at NASA

Climate scientist at NASA Anote Tong, Former president of Kiribati

Former president of Kiribati Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Latin America editor for Al Jazeera English ​​

Latin America editor for Al Jazeera English ​​ Monica Villamizar (@monica_vv), Journalist with Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines

Journalist with Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines Karim Elgendy (@NomadandSettler), Fellow at Chatham House

Fellow at Chatham House Saleemul Huq (@SaleemulHuq)

Nisar Majid, Research associate at the London School of Economics

To hear more from the people in this episode, check out our climate playlist on Spotify while we are on hiatus.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke with Chloe K. Li, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, Ruby Zaman, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook