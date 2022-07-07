China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims exposed

We hear from an American Uighur activist directly impacted by the actions detailed in leaked documents.

China has been witnessing a humanitarian crisis. More than one million Uighur and other Muslim minorities are forcibly held in mass detention camps in the Xinjian province where they face countless human rights abuses from forced labour, coerced sterilisation, and destruction of their culture and religious identity.

Recently, unknown hackers broke into Xinjian police servers, leaking thousands of photographs and documents that provide solid evidence of Chinese government policy targeting the Uighur population.

In this episode, Sami Zeidan speaks with an American Uighur activist whose family members have been detained by the Chinese authorities.

In this episode:

Rushan Abbas (@RushanAbbas), director of Campaign for Uyghurs (@CUyghurs)

Credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Hayat Mongodin, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

Connect with us at:

