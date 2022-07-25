What do Russians think of the war in Ukraine?

Five months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, we have heard President Vladimir Putin’s claim on the country and his pledge to fight Nazis there but what do Russians think? We hear from some voices you may not have heard from before: one Russian “Super Putin” fan and creator and another who is wholly against the war.

In this episode:

Niko Vorobyov (@Narco_Polo420), freelance journalist covering Russia

freelance journalist covering Russia Sergey Kalenik (@SergeyKalenik), public relations specialist in Russia

public relations specialist in Russia Ilya Matveev (@IlyaMatveev_), anti-war political scientist formerly based in St Petersburg, Russia

