The truth about a massacre of Indigenous people in Argentina

It’s been almost 100 years since Indigenous tribes in the north of Argentina were violently attacked. Hundreds were killed in the Napalpí Massacre, as it has come to be known. In a unique trial for the South American country, prosecutors now say that the state committed crimes against humanity. This week marks the anniversary of the events, and the trial’s verdict is seen as a first step for the country to reflect on racism and violence against Indigenous people.

Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Argentina

