The truth about a massacre of Indigenous people in Argentina

Up to 500 Qom and Moqoit people were killed in the Napalpí Massacre

An attendee holds a book on a book on the massacre of Indigenous people who were protesting living and working conditions on cotton plantations back in 1924, during a landmark trial on May 10, 2022, at the Cultural Center of Memory, located in the former clandestine detention centre of the Escuela Mecanica de la Armada, in Buenos Aires [Luis Robayo/AFP]
Published On 18 Jul 2022

It’s been almost 100 years since Indigenous tribes in the north of Argentina were violently attacked. Hundreds were killed in the Napalpí Massacre, as it has come to be known. In a unique trial for the South American country, prosecutors now say that the state committed crimes against humanity. This week marks the anniversary of the events, and the trial’s verdict is seen as a first step for the country to reflect on racism and violence against Indigenous people.

Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Argentina

