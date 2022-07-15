Living on the verge of the world’s first climate-induced famine

Climate scientists are warning that rising temperatures will continue to worsen food insecurity and hunger cycles in southern Madagascar. In 2021, the World Food Program said that years of extreme weather events pushed the country into the “world’s first climate-induced famine”. This year, the situation remains dire, with 61% of the country’s Grand Sud affected by drought and high levels of food insecurity. In this episode, we explore the region and hear from locals about how they struggle to survive.

