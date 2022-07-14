Middle East wheat supplies hit by war in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, almost a third of the world supply. The main customers are from the Middle East and North Africa.

Some countries like Egypt receive a quarter of their wheat from Ukraine, Libya almost half, and Lebanon more than 60 percent.

What could this massive disruption in the supply chain entail for many countries in the region?

