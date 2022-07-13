An American President in the Middle East

US president Joe Biden heads to the Middle East with stops in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

United States President Joe Biden has been to the Middle East many times, but never as head of state. Now he is packing his bag to visit Saudi Arabia, a nation he once called a “pariah” after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, with US gas prices through the roof and low poll numbers, some analysts say trading human rights for economic concerns could bring risks but also political rewards.

