In Tanzania, the Maasai may lose their land – again
In Tanzania, a way of life hangs in the balance
In the shadow of Serengeti National Park, some 70,000 people may soon lose the land that is their home. They’re Maasai, an indigenous semi-nomadic people living alongside safari tours and game hunters. The Tanzanian government says an area where they live, Loliondo, is overpopulated and that it is threatening a precious ecosystem famed for its wild animals. It looks like a classic case of human vs animal – but the animals are also attractive to trophy hunters, and for the Maasai, the story goes much deeper.
In this episode:
- Joseph Oleshangay (@Oleshangay), human rights lawyer
- Anuradha Mittal (@Mittaloak), Executive Director, Oakland Institute
- Parselelo Kantai, journalist and writer
