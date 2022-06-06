The NRA’s hold on the USA

An insider’s look at how the NRA has kept America armed.

Mass shooting after mass shooting Americans cry out for gun control but more often than not, nothing is done. Why? Many Americans including President Joe Biden blame the gun lobby. We hear how America’s most influential lobbying organization changed tactics in the 1970’s and secret recordings that throw back the curtain on how they get business done.

In this episode:

Ryan Busse: Author of Gunfight. Senior adviser to Giffords @giffordscourage (@ryandbusse)

Peter Charley: Manager of Investigative Journalism at Al Jazeera

