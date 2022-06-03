Running from murder and abuse in Kenya

Kenya is famous for some of the fastest runners in the world, but recently, with the murder of Damaris Muthee Mutua and Agnes Tirop, that reputation has been tarnished. Their partners are the main suspects in each case. Now, a fellow female athlete is trying to bring attention to gender violence amongst Kenya’s running elite. But is Kenya ready to hear what she has to say?

In this episode:

Joan Chelimo, Kenyan mother, wife and athlete (@joan_chelimo)

Malcolm Webb, Senior Correspondent for Al Jazeera English TV, based in Nairobi, Kenya (@MalcolmWebb)

Ruth Bosibori, Kenyan gold medal runner

