Revisiting Somalia in the face of famine

Famine is a slow-moving disaster and when it is declared, people are typically dying of starvation already. It is too late to save every life. Much of Somalia is facing its third dry season which is killing crops, animals and people. The Take talks to Somalis trying to get the word out about what is happening in their country and what they hope will be done to save lives.

Aydrus Daar (@Aydrusdaar1), executive director at WADSA, a Somali aid group working in the horn of Africa.

