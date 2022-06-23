Why are Arab nations teaming up with Israel?

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco are shaping up a new alliance with Israel. The Palestinian Authority rejected the move and described it as a free gift to Israel which continues to occupy Palestinian land.

In this episode:

Joost Hilterman (@JoostHiltermann), the Director of the MENA program at the International Crisis Group

Credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Hayat Mongodin, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

Connect with us at:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook