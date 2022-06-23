Podcast, Essential Middle East
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Why are Arab nations teaming up with Israel?

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan speak during the Negev Summit
Left to right: Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Morocco's foreign minister Nasser Bourita and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan speak during the Negev Summit [Guillaume Lavallée/AFP]
Published On 23 Jun 2022

 

The UAE, Bahrain and Morocco are shaping up a new alliance with Israel. The Palestinian Authority rejected the move and described it as a free gift to Israel which continues to occupy Palestinian land.

In this episode:

  • Joost Hilterman (@JoostHiltermann), the Director of the MENA program at the International Crisis Group

Credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Hayat Mongodin, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

Connect with us at:
@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera