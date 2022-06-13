Why are Gulf countries normalising ties with Israel?

In the Gulf, normalisation with Israel is paying off: There’s a major free trade deal, Israeli tourism to the United Arab Emirates is booming, and the prospect is brewing for normalisation with Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy. The occupation is still centre stage for Palestinians, and for decades, Israel’s relationship with the Arab world has best, at most, a cold peace. What does it mean for that to change?

In this episode:

Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom), Middle East correspondent, The Economist

