Can the US end mass shootings?

Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas at least another 17 mass shootings have already happened in the United States.

Last week, 19 children and two teachers died during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. But since then, at least another 17 mass shootings have already happened in the United States. In the aftermath of these incidents, the narrative always centres around gun control, mental health, and lots of thoughts and prayers from politicians, but little to no action. So, why is it so hard for the US government to put an end to this?

Dr. James Densley social scientist, professor of criminal justice, and cofounder of The Violence Project, a nonprofit organization that studies mass shootings (@theviolencepro)

