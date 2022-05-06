Podcast, The Take
Degrees of Abuse: Part 6: ‘He lies to avoid accountability’

Some of the world's most elite universities are failing to protect their students when it comes to sexual misconduct by staff or other students [Al Jazeera Investigative Unit] (Al Jazeera)
Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

More incredible revelations about how a PhD student at Glasgow University lied about his dead wife and falsely accused innocent people of killing her. Why has it taken almost four years for Glasgow University to investigate multiple complaints about him?

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

